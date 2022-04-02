Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $26,396,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 334,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

