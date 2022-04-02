Splintershards Trading Up 11.1% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $69.12 million and $900,191.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001175 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009463 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 655,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 595,248,695 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

