Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

