Spores Network (SPO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,108.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $77,108.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins.

Buying and Selling Spores Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars.

