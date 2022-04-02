Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.