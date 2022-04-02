Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SRLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

SRLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

