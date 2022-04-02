Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 468,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,384. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.