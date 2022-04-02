Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 87,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,299. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

