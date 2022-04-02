Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.