Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
