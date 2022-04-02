Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) COO Sells $818,437.50 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.57 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

