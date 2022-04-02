State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE AES opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

