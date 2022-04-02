State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $188.02 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.