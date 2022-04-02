State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 15,266 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

