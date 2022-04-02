State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

LDOS stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

