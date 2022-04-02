State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

