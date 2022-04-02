State Street (NYSE:STT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.81. 2,065,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. State Street has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

