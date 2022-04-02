Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 28,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $824.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

