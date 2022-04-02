Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,457. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

