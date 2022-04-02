Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 48,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $272.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

