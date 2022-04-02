Stephens Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

