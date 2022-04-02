Steve Bennetts Buys 6,270 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts bought 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,290.23).

ACT stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.89 ($1.60). The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of £6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.08.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

