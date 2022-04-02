Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,692 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

CFG opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

