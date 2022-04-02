Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

