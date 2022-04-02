Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $413.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

