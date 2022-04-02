Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $354,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

