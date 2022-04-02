Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 222,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

