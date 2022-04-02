Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.