StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

