StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 106,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,893. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

