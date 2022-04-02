StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

