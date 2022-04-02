StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.