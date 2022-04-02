StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Herc (NYSE:HRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Herc stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30,131.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

