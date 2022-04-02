StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE:KN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 1,044,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,762 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.