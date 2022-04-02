StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
