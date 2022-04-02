StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 117,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $134,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

