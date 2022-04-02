StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 297,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

