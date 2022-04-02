StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

NYSE:PTR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 186,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

