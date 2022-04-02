StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 19,073,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

