StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.
Shares of RETA stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
