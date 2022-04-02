StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

SAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 22,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,913. The firm has a market cap of $330.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

