StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

