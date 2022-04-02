StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.