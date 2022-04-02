StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.95.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
