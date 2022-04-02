StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.95.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.