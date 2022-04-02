StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Atlanticus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanticus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlanticus by 15.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

