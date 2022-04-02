StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

