StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20.
B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.