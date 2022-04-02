StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHK opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.