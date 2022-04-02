StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

CLSD opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

