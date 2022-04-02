StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

