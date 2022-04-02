StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.
VLRS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.61.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
