StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

VLRS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

