StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.