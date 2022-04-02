StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Curis stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 569,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Curis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

